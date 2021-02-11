SOUTHERN INDIANA — Three Clark County COVID-19 testing sites and one vaccination site are expected to reopen at noon after closing early Wednesday ahead of harsh weather, the health department reported.
Testing sites reopening today
Clark County testing site — 1806 E. 10th St., Jeffersonville
Charlestown Family Activities Park — 1000 Park St., Charlestown
Clarksville Community Center — 2311 Sam Gwin Drive, Clarksville
Vaccination site reopening today
Clark County Health Department community site, 748 Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville.
Anyone who has a vaccination appointment scheduled for before noon can get their vaccination any time between noon and 5 p.m. If a person is unable to make that window, staff will reschedule their appointment as quickly as possible.
In Floyd County, the vaccination site at IU Southeast closed at 3 p.m. Wednesday; if you had an appointment outside of that time and couldn't make it yesterday, call 812-948-4726 to reschedule for next week.
The COVID-19 testing site at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds is closed Thursday and Friday and is expected to reopen Saturday.
