SOUTHERN INDIANA — Floyd County and Clark County each reported a new death Saturday due to COVID-19.
Clark County has recorded 175 and Floyd County 158 deaths from the coronavirus. Saturday's numbers showed there were 23 new cases in Clark County and 15 in Floyd County.
Statewide, the Indiana Department of Health announced 1,275 new cases, bringing the total number of Hoosiers who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus to 647,657.
There were 33 new deaths reported Saturday, bringing the Indiana total to 11,722. Another 427 probable deaths have also been reported.
Due to inclement weather, Baptist Health Floyd will close its vaccine clinic Monday. Appointments can be rescheduled via the reminder link or by calling 1-866-211-9966.
According to a hospital news release, there will be plenty of appointment times available in the coming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.