JEFFERSONVILLE — The second night of Clark County CARES annual Drug Facts week included a new component — a video rich with resources for those living with or affected by addiction.
The roughly hourlong video, which premiered over the Clark County CARES Facebook page Tuesday night and is archived for future viewing, included recorded segments from a range of providers and community partners who can help play a role in recovery — health-care professionals, law enforcement and those who oversee portions of the justice system.
It's a piece that not only brings together many available resources in one spot, but also explains what each resource does and how to reach out for assistance.
"We do the head and the heart work," said Melissa Goforth, Director of Admissions and Community Outreach at Sunrise Recovery in Clark County. She was one of several representatives of local treatment centers who spoke. "You need to understand the addiction but also work through some of your issues.
"No one wants to grow up and be an addict, no one wants to grow up and be an alcoholic, but life happens."
The staff of the organization, which has both in-patient and out-patient components, is about 75% people in long-term recovery themselves.
Denise Poukish, senior vice president of Forensic Services at LifeSpring Health Systems, outlined an upcoming program that will link social workers and peer recovery coaches with first responders to help follow up on people they encounter in the community who may have had overdoses or have addiction or mental health issues.
Called Project Care, the partnership between LifeSpring and the Jeffersonville Police Department follows a Quick Response Team model first implemented in Ohio, and further developed in West Virginia — one of the states hit hardest by the opioid crisis. The goal is to reduce overdose deaths, link clients with treatments and work with families of those in active addiction.
Poukish said they want to "work with the client and try to meet them where they're at."
"We're excited because one of the things we want to do is be more proactive in our policing," said Conrad Moore, chaplain with the Jeffersonville Police Department.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel spoke of the syringe service program, which since its implementation several years ago has been providing people who use intravenous drugs with clean needles and access to health care and resources for treatment.
While critics of such programs have said that giving people access to sterile instruments for likely illegal drug use is enabling, Yazel says "we're enabling them access to health care they wouldn't normally get."
Yazel also discussed the PulsePoint app, which in Clark County alerts people with the app to a potential cardiac arrest or opioid overdose in close proximity, so they can administer an AED or the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan.
He said the health department is also looking at setting up Safe Places in the community for people with addiction to seek help. These would be places they can just go to and get connected with resources. They're also working on setting up an emergency room follow-up team for people who are seen for overdoses.
"Any society is judged by its willingness to help its most vulnerable population," he said.
