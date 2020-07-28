INDIANA — There have now been 950 cases of COVID-19 reported among Clark County residents and 609 among Floyd County residents to date, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday.
The most recent update reflecting numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Monday includes cumulative cases since the first were identified in Southern Indiana in mid-March. The update shows 28 new cases reported in Clark County and 26 new cases in Floyd County on Monday.
The Clark County Health Department reported 51 deaths among residents as of July 20; the Floyd County Health Department reported 44 as of July 22. There had been 10,843 Clark County residents tested and 7,659 Floyd County residents tested as of the end of Monday, according to the state department of health.
Statewide, Indiana reported 809 new cases identified on Monday alone and 16 new deaths between July 12 and 27. There have been 2,725 deaths reported statewide and 716,809 people tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.