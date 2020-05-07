SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Clark County Health Department is reporting the largest spike in emergency room visits from drug overdoses in three years, a trend that may have COVID-19 as an underlying cause.
Data released this week by the health department show that 37 overdoses were treated in the ER in April, 23 of which were specifically for heroin. The last time numbers were that high for heroin was in February 2017 with 25. The last time overdose numbers for all drugs was that high was June of that year.
April was also the fourth highest month for overall overdoses since the health department began tracking these numbers in 2014.
Overdose deaths were at 17 for the year as of May 5, with eight coroner cases pending.
"We had our suspicions," Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. "I can't say this was totally from left field but I didn't know it would pan out to the degree that it looks like it is.
"The uptick that a lot of us felt in the recovery community certainly looks to be real."
As an ER physician, Yazel said he had noticed more overdose cases coming in. But until he saw the numbers, he couldn't be sure if there were in fact more cases or it just felt that way because overall ER visits were down for other things.
Yazel said the isolation mandated to help mitigate the spread of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus may be a big factor, including restrictions to some group recovery sessions. Since March, many have moved groups to virtual meetings, Yazel said.
"So much of recovery is based on support and groups and your support structure and routine," he said. "And just all of those things were just obliterated by COVID."
While there were only eight cases in March, all of them were after local and state officials began restricting business, school and other in-person activities. Yazel said it's hard to tell if the spike has passed.
"I'll be really interested to see as we start to open back up and as people get more into a routine some of the community recovery options that are available, ...if those numbers change when we do that."
The comparable number in February 2017 was at the height of the opioid epidemic in Southern Indiana; just a month before, the Clark County syringe exchange program opened as a result of it.
But Yazel said changes to the program, called the Interchange, is not responsible in the uptick now — they've been open for business throughout the pandemic, although more hygiene and social distancing protocols are in place.
The program provides clean needles in each exchange for used ones, health care, free HIV and Hepatitus C testing and resources for addiction treatment, if the client wants the treatment.
In April, the Interchange gave out 7,715 clean needles and took in 6,837, with about 100 less given out and taken in in both February and March.
Carolyn King, member of the grassroots community group Clark County CARES, said the overdoses are something she and other advocates have been worried about — from the potential of increase due to things like quarantine, job loss, stimulus checks and changes to in-person treatment.
"We've been real concerned about that," she said, adding that she's also heard rumors of fatal drug supplies in the community. Several local police departments in Southern Indiana were unable to confirm this by presstime.
She added that there may be more people with addiction than usual in the wider community. In March, the Clark County circuit courts system modified its bond schedule to lower jail population to try to prevent spread of the virus there.
This temporary measure dictates that nonviolent, low-level offenders — such as those with drug charges — could be cited by police with a court summons later, rather than being taken to jail. Also, people who were already in jail for lower-level drug crimes may have been able to get released quicker either through the bond schedule change or as courts worked on plea arrangements.
"We didn't want to overcrowd the jails which is good, but that's a high-risk time when somebody is in jail for drugs," King said. "When they come out they seek drugs very often and they'll take the same dose that they were taking before they went in and their body can't tolerate it."
She said inmates being released, especially those with drug charges, should be given resources to help them understand the risks associated with using, for starting or continuing treatment, and be given Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug. She added that police, if they are making drop stops and writing summons, should be giving that information to those people as well.
"There's a lot of reasons but it's very disconcerting and we've got to do a better job of reaching out to people, letting them know where resources are," she said. "There have been openings to treatment centers but getting the word to them is difficult."
Yazel said the cases shed light on how the coronavirus is affecting vulnerable populations such as people with substance use disorder.
"A lot of us who are healthy young folks, this isn't a big deal for," he said. "But there are certain populations that we need to be aware of that are profoundly affected by this and obviously our substance use disorder is another one."
He added that if there's one good thing to see when viewing the spike in overdoses, it may underscore just how important treatment programs are.
"If you want to look at the glass-half-full side of things, it shows us that some of the recovery things we do do work," he said. "It looks like the minute there's a lapse, we see our numbers go right back."
