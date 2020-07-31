INDIANA — Clark County has topped 1,000 COVID-19 cases since testing began in March and Floyd County is nearing 700, according to Indiana State Department of Health data reported Friday.
The most recent update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, shows there have been 1,023 cases identified among Clark County residents to date, 29 new from the previous day. Floyd County residents made up 658 of the state's cases, 24 new.
Clark County's rolling seven-day positive rate as of July 24 was 7.8%, with a cumulative positive rate of 8.8%. The Clark County Health Department reported 52 deaths among residents as of July 31; 11,588 people have been tested. The seven-day rolling positive rate among Floyd County residents is higher at 11.3%, but the cumulative rate is 8.1%. There have been 8,126 Floyd County residents tested.
Local health departments reported 52 deaths among Clark County residents as of July 31 and 44 among Floyd County residents as of July 28.
Statewide, there were 912 new cases reported among Hoosiers on Friday, of the total 66,154 in the state. There have been 2,765 deaths and 926,406 tests administered to 747,383 individuals.
The state's seven-day rolling positive rate was 7% as of July 24 with a cumulative 8.9% positive rate since testing began in March.
