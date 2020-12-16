CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Health Department has extended restrictions placed on restaurants, bars and gatherings through the end of the year, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The renewed order includes the continued mandate for restaurants and bars to be limited to 75% capacity, and for bars to close by 10 p.m., according to a news release. It takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, just as the previous two-week order is set to expire, and is in effect through Jan. 2. The order was first issued Nov. 2.
There are also restrictions against any gathering of more than 50 people, under Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's order issued in November.
This applies only to counties designated as orange on the state’s color-coded map showing severity of spread, as Clark County is. An exception can be made if the Clark County Health Department approves a request with safety plan, submitted at least seven days before the event.
“Please be vigilant as we navigate through this challenging phase of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Clark County Health Officer Dr. Yazel said in the news release. “Following CDC guidelines such as washing your hands, wearing a mask, socially distancing and avoiding large gatherings are known to be effective tools in reducing disease transmission. Let’s work together to make the Holiday Season safer in 2020.”
