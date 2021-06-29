CLARK COUNTY — For the first time in more than 15 months, Clark County has had a day with no new COVID-19 cases reported, a step county health officer Dr. Eric Yazel said he's been waiting a long time for.
The first case was identified in Clark County on March 17, 2020, St. Patrick's Day and 11 days after the first Indiana case. Since then, there have been more than 13,200 among residents, sometimes up to 100 or more newly identified cases per day.
But on Monday, there were no new Clark County cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health for the previous day. The county's positivity rate for all tests as of Monday was 0.9%.
"We've had so many milestones with COVID — first case, first death — that when we get a positive milestone like this, I think we do need to recognize the significance of that and feel good for a little bit," Yazel said.
"It's just a good sign. we're starting to see some outdoor events again...I think it's a good time to take a deep breath and see where we're at and kind of pat each other on the back and say we did a good job. Everybody sacrificed a lot in the last 16 months."
Yazel said he had been watching the numbers creep lower and lower. There have only been five deaths since April and there have been a few days recently with two and three new cases reported. Although the state department of health reported six new cases for Clark County Tuesday, Yazel said having the first day with none is significant.
"It's one of those 'are we going to see a big run where we have zero every day'? No, but I do think that was the first time since March of 2020 when we've had no new cases for a day," he said.
He added that this is a step in the right direction, and one he believes is a result of vaccinations, but "by no means am I saying we're done," he said. "We've still got to get out to that younger population and increase our vaccination rate. We still have to watch the [more contagious] Delta variant very closely even though it's probably here right now, we have to keep watching to make sure the immunity from the vaccine is long-lasting.
"But as far as right now, we're just really well-positioned as a county which I think is a good thing."
