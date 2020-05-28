CLARK COUNTY — Clark County has been notified that it will be awarded and estimated $26,000 in federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) funds and an additional $55,000 through CARES and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as appropriated by Congress.
A Local EFSP Board will determine how the funds awarded to Clark County are to be distributed among local agencies in the area. The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds. In anticipation of this award and deadlines, the board is encouraging local agencies that meet requirements to apply for the funds.
Nonprofit organizations or public agencies interested in applying for Phase 37 Emergency Food and Shelter Program/CARES funds must contact Jennifer McVeigh-Davis, board chair, at 812-948-0438 for an application and requirements.
Earlier this month, it was announced that Floyd County had been notified it would be awarded $26,352 in federal EFSP funds through the Homeland Security’s FEMA. Floyd County also was awarded an additional $37,570 in supplemental CARES relief funding.
