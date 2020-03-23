SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Clark and Floyd County Health Departments have issued further restrictions on area businesses to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Starting at 9 p.m. today, all non-essential retail businesses are mandated to close to walk-in service until further notice, according to news releases from both the Clark and Floyd County health departments.
Those affected include, but are not limited to, automobile dealers (auto service still available), furniture stores, electronics and appliance stores, cosmetic stores, salons and barber shops, tattoo parlors, clothing and shoe stores, jewelry stores, sporting good stores, music stores, hobby and craft stores, florists, office supply and stationary stores, libraries, fitness centers, karate schools and auctions.
Businesses which will be allowed to remain open, but some with restrictions, include auto and appliance repair shops, car rentals, child care centers, home and garden supply stores, banks, credit unions and other financial services, grocery stores and markets, liquor stores, pharmacies, gas stations, supercenters, pet stores and restaurants offering curbside and carryout.
"Thank you for your cooperation and patience," Clark County health Officer Eric Yazel said, according to one release. "Together we can and will tackle this challenge."
The mandates come just hours after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a "stay-at-home" order for Hoosiers, except to perform essential tasks such as caring for relatives, getting groceries and medication, getting medical care or going to work.
