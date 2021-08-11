INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday a total of 125 new COVID-19 cases between Clark and Floyd counties, marking another day's high that hasn't been seen since the start of the year.
Of these, 77 cases were reported in Clark for a total of 14,170 since last March; Floyd County had 48 new cases of the 8,374 overall. Statewide, 2,507 new cases were reported Wednesday of 790,926 total.
There were 19 new deaths in Indiana of the 13,680 overall, and no new deaths reported in either Clark or Floyd counties.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals between July 29 and Aug. 4 is 17.6% statewide, 22.5% in Clark County and 17.8% in Floyd County. The seven day positivity rate for all tests during this time period is 9.3% statewide, 12.9% in Clark County and 11% in Floyd.
Wednesday's report also includes the weekly update to the color-coded COVID-19 map, which tracks the number of new weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day positivity rate for all tests.
In this update, Floyd County has been elevated to orange from yellow on the map, and Clark County remains at orange, as it has been for several weeks. The scale goes from blue being the lowest spread to red the highest. Last week, only one county in the state was designated as red, and as of Wednesday there are eight, including Jefferson County which borders Clark County in the north.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.