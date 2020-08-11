INDIANA — There have now been nearly 2,100 cases of COVID-19 identified among residents of Clark and Floyd counties, according to daily state data released Tuesday.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported that as of Monday at 11:59 p.m., there had been 1,287 cases among Clark County residents — 43 more than the previous day. Among Floyd County residents, 17 new cases were identified Monday for a total of 809 reported to the state department of health since mid-March.
There were 52 deaths among Clark County residents as of July 31, the county health department reported; the ISDH reported 48 in Floyd County as of Monday.
There have been 14,332 Clark County residents and 9,560 Floyd County residents tested. The rolling seven-day positivity rate as of Aug. 4 is 10.7% and 10.1&, respectively.
Statewide, there were 884 new cases identified between July 31 and Aug. 10, for a total Monday of 75,862. There have been 1.09 million tests performed on 861,655 people in the state; 2,863 have died.
Indiana's seven-day rolling positivity rate was 7.7% as of Aug. 4, with a cumulative rate of 8.8% for all reported cases since the first in early March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.