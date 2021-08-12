INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday 3,186 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day — 171 of which are in Clark and Floyd counties.
The update, posted every weekday, shows that there were 102 new cases in Clark County and 69 in Floyd. There were six new deaths overall, one in Floyd County. There were no new death reported in Clark County.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals from July 30 to Aug. 5 is 18.2% statewide, 22.1% in Clark County and 17.2% in Floyd County. The seven-day rate for all tests during that time period is 9.6% statewide, 12.7% in Clark County and 11.1% in Floyd County.
