CLARK COUNTY — More than 70 viewers tuned in Monday afternoon for a live-streamed meeting with Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel as he gave an overview of where things are with COVID-19 cases in the community and what to expect with the first vaccine rollout over the coming weeks.
The hourlong meeting was hosted by LifeSpring Health Systems, of which Yazel serves as chief medical officer, and moderated by Beth Keeney, senior vice president for community health and primary care services at LifeSpring. Residents were also able to send in questions.
Although planned in advance, the meeting took place the same day the Indiana State Department Health reported a new record with the positivity rate of unique individuals over a seven-day period in both Clark County and statewide.
While the state uses several metrics to show how the effects of the disease, Yazel said it’s important to pay close attention to these positivity rates — especially the seven-day rate for unique individuals, which he said he feels is “the most accurate indicators of what’s going on in our community.”
Clark County’s seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals was around 10% in early fall, but quickly rose along the same lines as Floyd County and the state as a whole. For the past few weeks, it’s hovered around 18 to 19% before surpassing 20% over the weekend. On Monday the state department of health reported a seven-day rolling positivity for unique individuals of 25% between Nov. 24 and 30 in Clark County, with an overall positivity rate of 14.3% during the same time period.
There were 66 new cases reported Monday in Clark County, of the total 6,165. There have been 87 deaths.
The state department of health reported an even higher seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals — 27.2%, with a seven-day rate for all tests of 13.8%. There were 5,700 new cases reported Monday of the state’s 387,278 overall, with 5,986 total deaths reported to date.
Floyd County’s seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals was 19.7% on Monday, 12.6% for all tests. There were 41 new cases reported of the county’s 3,863 total, with 80 deaths attributed to the disease since March.
The rate of new cases has continued to rise over the last few months, and although families and individuals were cautioned at the local, state and federal level to take extra care at Thanksgiving and consider modifying plans this year, health officials have still been expecting to see a rise in cases after the holiday.
“That second surge has been hard for us,” Yazel said, referring to the fall spike that has followed the initial outbreaks in early spring. Federal health officials have reported that the first symptoms of the virus (in patients who have symptoms) appear about five days after exposure.
Yazel also said that while hospitalizations have gone up significantly in Indiana over the past several months, the hospitalizations are different than in the spring. In March and April, he said, if there were 22 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, 15 to 18 of those would be very serious cases in the ICU. Now, while there are more cases, only three or four might be serious enough for a critical care bed.
The ISDH reported that as of Monday, 64.9% of the 74 total ICU beds and 20% of the total ventilators were in use for COVID-19, in the state region that includes Clark and Floyd counties. Statewide, 43.6% of the total 2,190 ICU beds and 14% of 2,799 ventilators were in use for COVID-19.
Yazel also spoke to the preparations Clark County is making for the rollout of the first round of vaccines, the first of which are expected as soon as Pfizer Inc. and Moderna receive Emergency Use Authorization.
Once approved, the vaccine could be available for frontline healthcare workers such as ER and ICU staff and those who work in longterm care facilities, as early as a week from now.
The next phase will include others in healthcare, followed by at-risk populations such as older adults and those with certain underlying health conditions. After that will come a sort of “mitigate spread phase,” and will include people who work with large populations such as cashers, for instance.
He said it’s expected the vaccine will be available for the general public by late spring or early summer.
“Obviously this is the light at the end of the tunnel.
‘I think to finally have a tool out there to prevent, that is huge.”
“The more I’ve gotten into it, the more comfortable I am with taking the vaccine,” he said, adding that he will get immunized the “first opportunity I get.”
He explained that is because he is an ER doctor in close contact with at-risk populations and other patients, his mother is in a nursing home and he’d like to visit her and he wants to protect other at-risk friends and family he has.
“And just because it’s the right thing to do for the community,” he said.
As December and January holidays approach and weather gets colder, Yazel urged residents to continue to be cautious in their daily activities.
Yazel urged people who must go shopping to do it at a time when fewer people may be in the stores. If planning to go to a restaurant, he said, check through the window to see how busy it is before deciding whether to go in. He also added that people should “be smart with holiday gatherings,” he said. “Good common sense things will go a long way.”
He added that high-risk individuals should take more precautions for safety.
“We’re all in this together,” Yazel said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.