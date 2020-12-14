INDIANAPOLIS — Shortly after receiving its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine early Monday, Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville became the second hospital in the state to start immunizations for front line health care workers.
According to a news release, the first doses were given just after noon at Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, followed by Clark Memorial within the hour. Both hospitals are among the five pilot locations chosen by the state to receive the vaccine first.
Additional vaccine is expected to arrive at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IU Methodist in Indianapolis and Community Hospital in Munster in the next few days.
"The arrival of vaccine is an incredible milestone in our efforts to end this pandemic," Gov. Eric Holcomb said, according to the release. "The combination of a vaccine and simple mitigation measures like wearing a mask and keeping your distance will get us through to the other side."
More than 20,000 Indiana healthcare workers statewide have already registered to get their first dose; the site
More than 50 Indiana hospitals and clinics are expected to receive a total of 55,575 doses of vaccine by the end of the week, and additional shipments are expected weekly. The vaccine requires two doses administered a minimum of 21 to 28 days apart.
Because vaccine will be shipped to states in phases, Indiana has prioritized the first doses for frontline healthcare workers who provide direct patient care and therefore are at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, as well as long-term care residents and staff who have been significantly impacted by the pandemic.
"Our frontline healthcare workers have taken care of Hoosiers for months, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said. "By opening vaccine to them first, we are able to protect our healthcare workforce and help ensure that Hoosiers retain access to the care they need, whether its due to COVID or another medical matter."
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana Department of Health, said long-term care staff and residents are also being prioritized for the vaccine because of the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on these vulnerable Hoosiers. Half of the state's COVID-related deaths have occurred among residents of long-term care facilities.
Weaver, who is leading the states vaccine planning and distribution effort, said Indiana will open the vaccine to additional groups as more shipments are received. She encouraged Hoosiers to begin preparing for when vaccine is widely available.
"Science has proven that vaccines are safe and effective at preventing disease, and I encourage Hoosiers to begin learning about the COVID-19 vaccine now so they are ready to protect themselves, their families and their communities as soon as the vaccine is available to them," Weaver said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.