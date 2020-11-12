JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark Memorial Health has become the first hospital in the U.S. to begin using bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibody treatment approved this week through emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
The treatment, developed by Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, was designed to help treat higher risk patients — those 65 and older or with underlying health conditions — who have tested positive for COVID-19 but who are not severe enough to require hospitalization, a news release from Clark Memorial said.
It is administered intravenously and acts to help block the SARS-CoV-2 virus, aiming to lessen the severity in people at risk for more severe cases of the disease.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box announced Wednesday during Gov. Eric Holcomb's pandemic update that the state has received 2,700 initial doses of the treatment. Clark Memorial Health, having identified two patients as good candidates and having been prepared to administer it, became the first in the nation Tuesday to use it under the current emergency use authorization.
"The patients did well, they had no adverse reactions, and were released to home to be followed up daily," Box said Wednesday.
The treatment is at this time limited and investigational, and requires a physician's order to receive.
"Our providers will continue to carefully monitor patients who have received this therapy and will evaluate other COVID-19-positive individuals for whom this therapy may be effective, following strict criteria for administration," the news release from Clark Memorial said.
"Offering this treatment is an important step forward in helping prevent the most at-risk patients from being hospitalized due to COVID-19. We continue to be deeply committed to finding new ways to serve our community during the pandemic and advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier."
Clark Memorial Health has also been identified as one of five hospitals in the state to store initial COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials announced Wednesday. The officials said a vaccine would be received only after Emergency Use Authorization is confirmed and administered only after thorough review.
