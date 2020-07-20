JEFFERSONVILLE – Clark Memorial Health is urging community members to wear face masks or cloth face coverings in public areas where social distancing is not easily achieved to try to to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
This aligns with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as being an effective way to prevent the spread of the illness, according to a news release. The hospital has already instituted a universal masking protocol within its facilities and requires anyone entering to wear a face mask at all times.
“Clark Memorial Health strongly encourages our community members to wear masks because each of us plays an important role in helping to keep our community safe and protect one another from the spread of infectious diseases,” said Dr. Klaus Boel, chief medical officer at Clark Memorial Health, in a news release from the hospital.
“One of the easiest and most effective ways we can look out for each other and aid in the fight against COVID-19 is to wear a face mask in public spaces right now.”
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said he backs the hospital’s recommendation.
"It's whatever we need to do to get as many people wearing masks as possible,” he said. "It’s not a perfect science but it's one thing the public can do right now to try to limit the spread and keep as many things open as possible and keep us at least holding in place and not moving backwards."
Some retailers including Kroger and Walmart have recently started requiring masks while in the stores, joining the ranks of other businesses and organizations. Yazel said that in outdoor public settings, mask use depends on the situation.
"I think if there's any kind of congregation in a park, yes. If they're running by themselves and not encountering other people, I think you can use some common sense,” he said. “Anywhere where you're going to be inside that six-foot radius, we recommend it."
On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 57,206 total cases of the virus as of the end of the previous day — 782 among Clark County residents and 492 among Floyd County residents.On Sunday, the department reported 927 new cases in one day.
Of the total 635,660 people tested statewide, 9,254 live in Clark County and 6,641 live in Floyd.
There have been 2,632 deaths in the state, 44 each in Clark and Floyd counties, according to the state department of health.
Recent studies have shown that universal masking can help prevent the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19, especially in individuals who may be asymptomatic and unaware they are ill, according to Clark Memorial's news release. Face masks and cloth face coverings should be worn over the nose and mouth and be held securely in place with loops or ties.
“Until there is a vaccine, wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing and proper hand hygiene are our best lines of defense in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Boel said.
“That’s why we’ve established a universal masking protocol in our facilities to help protect our patients, providers and employees, and we’re encouraging our fellow citizens to do the same in other public places. By looking out for each other, we’ll get through this together and continue making our community healthier.”
Indiana also launchd a new initiative Monday to help provide additional mental health support during the global pandemic.
The Associated Press reported the Be Well Crisis Helpline allows residents to call and speak at no cost with a trained counselor any time of day. It was established by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration [FSSA] to help with mental health-related issues that may be new or heightened due to increased social isolation or lack of traditional support systems such as family, friends or community organizations.
“Our intent is to provide easy and free access to counselors who can listen and help by simply calling 2-1-1,” FSSA Secretary Jennifer Sullivan said in a statement. “As Hoosiers continue to cope with the ‘new normal’ of life during a pandemic, with massive disruptions in their everyday lives, and with emotions ranging from bored to terrified, it was imperative to build a helpline that could literally be a lifeline for many.”
The program is among the first since Indiana 211, which connects Hoosiers with health resources, became part of the FSSA in spring.
