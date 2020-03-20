CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Community Schools has taken action to make sure hourly employees continue to receive wages during coronavirus-related closures.
The school board unanimously voted Friday at an emergency meeting to approve a resolution allowing payment for classified staff who are instructed not to come to work or perform their usual duties due to emergency closures. Indiana schools are closed until at least May 1 due to a mandate by Gov. Eric Holcomb, and Clarksville's resolution will be in effect for the remainder of the closure.
Superintendent Tina Bennett said the resolution means that staff members will be paid as normal during this time. Some hourly employees will be performing different duties during this time as needed.
"For me, it just brings a sense of closure, so if anyone had any uneasiness about receiving their pay, they can now rest assured," she said.
Board President Bill Wilson expressed his support for the resolution, saying the board needs to honor their commitment to the school corporation's employees.
"It is the right thing to do," Wilson said. "We have budgeted this, and if you look at what's going on at a national level, if you look at the stimulus package to get money out to people, I think this is just an extension of that locally, and it's the right thing to do. We will take care of our people."
The board also unanimously passed a resolution authorizing Bennett or a designee to take action if necessary for the "safety and wellbeing" of the school corporation in an emergency situation if the board was unable to meet in-person or virtually. The resolution would be in effect for the rest of the school year, but the school district plans to conduct meetings virtually during the closures.
"It's a very common resolution throughout the state that our legal requested should the board not be able to meet," Bennett said. "Gov. Holcomb and the public access counselor gave us this latitude to be able to have virtual meetings, so I think that will resolve a lot of our concerns."
Bennett said the school district calendar will be updated as needed throughout the semester. The schools will offer packet dropoffs and pickups on Mondays, teacher prep on Fridays and eLearning Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays each week. Teachers and administrators will be available five days a week to answer questions.
The school district has also finalized a meal plan for pickup and delivery. For students who usually ride buses, the school will deliver five days worth of breakfast and lunch to their bus stops at a designated time, and for others, curbside pickup will be available on Mondays at the high school cafeteria. The meals will be available to each student in a household.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.