CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Parks and Recreation department has announced that the Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center will not reopen for the 2020 season, due to safety precautions for COVID-19.
The parks board voted unanimously Wednesday to keep the aquatic center closed this year, based on guidance from the local and state parks associations, according to a news release. If it had opened when pools and aquatics center usually do around Memorial Day, there would have had to be "significant restrictions in hours throughout the day" for sanitization, and restrictions on the number of people allowed at the center at one time would also likely mean the cancellation of swim lessons and parties.
Town officials say this would have led to inconvenience for guests and a financial deficit for the center.
"The decision to keep the facility closed for the 2020 season was a necessary, inevitable, and unavoidable action," according to the release. "...We all want things to return to normal, but the unique safety requirements of an aquatics setting in this climate made it clear that the best and quickest way to return to normal was to forego operating the Clarksville Cove this season. We are all saddened by this decision, but the health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority."
Anyone who purchased season passes for this year will automatically be issued refunds; checks will be mailed to pass holders within the next two weeks.
