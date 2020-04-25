CLARKSVILLE — After a Clarksville nursing home organized a drive-by parade for its residents, the positive news reached a far wider audience than expected.
“Some Good News,” a new web series hosted by actor John Krasinski, has become an internet sensation as it highlights uplifting news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic, and a few days ago, its Instagram account shared a video from a Southern Indiana resident showing a visit to her grandmother and other residents at Westminster Health Care Center.
Last week, the nursing home arranged a “Faith, Love and Hope” parade so families and friends could greet their loved ones by driving by the building from a safe distance as the residents sat outside. As Rachel Esarey joined her family to greet her 90-year-old grandmother, Shirley Esarey, she took a video to post on Instagram.
As she wore a big grin, Shirley waved and mouthed “I love you” to her family.
“She was so excited to see us,” Rachel said. “We get to FaceTime sometimes, but she’s hard of hearing, and she can’t really hear us. It was special for her to actually see us face-to-face, even if it was from a car window.”
She tagged her Instagram post #somegoodnews,” but she didn’t expect the web series to actually see the video. She was surprised and delighted when “Some Good News” shared her post on a recent Instagram story, and she was even more excited when she saw the video posted on its Instagram page this week.
Her Instagram video had received 192,800 views as of Friday afternoon, and the views continue to climb. The video included a sign outside Westminster saying, “Need More Candy,” and since it was shared by “Some Good News,” Rachel has received messages from many people wanting to send packages of candy to the nursing home — the candy companies Mars Wrigley and Werther’s are among those that expressed interest in sending candy, she said.
Her grandmother still doesn’t know about all of the attention the video has received, but they plan to tell her soon with the help of Westminster staff, Rachel said.
“[Shirley] is going to get all this candy and won’t know why,” she said. “She’s going to be thrilled. She’s got the biggest sweet tooth, and she loves candy. She always has gummy bears, she loves chocolate — she orders milkshakes with extra pumps of chocolate.”
LaCosta Fike, activities director at Westminster Health Care Center, said although the nursing home has been setting up FaceTime and Skype calls between residents and their families, the staff wanted to do something extra so that the residents weren’t feeling abandoned amid their quarantine.
“Being in quarantine for so long wears on them,” she said. “We reached out to staff to see what we can do to make residents see their families and loved ones — from afar of course — and that would be be uplifting for them.”
The staff arranged for participants to drive around the building three times for the parade, and families held up signs and shouted out greetings to residents as they passed by. They were originally expecting about 25 cars, but about 50 appeared, Fike said.
She hopes the attention from the “Some Good News” post inspires other nursing homes to do the same thing for their residents, and she appreciates the support she has seen from families.
“Just the show of support and the thank you’s we got from families — ‘thanks for taking care of mom and ‘thanks for keeping loved ones safe’ — that just gives us the ability to continue on and understand there is going to be light at the end of the tunnel,” Fike said. “We’re going to be OK, we’re doing this for a purpose. We’re not here for a paycheck — we’re here to help those who need help, and we can make a difference.”
Jeff Esarey, Shirley’s son and Rachel’s father, was one of the participants in the parade, along with several other family members in various cars. It was wonderful to see his mother during the parade — it had been a month since he had seen her in-person. His family has been doing both FaceTime calls and window visits with her.
“It’s different seeing her outside and not having glass in between,” he said. “She and the other residents were sitting out that day, and they all had huge smiles on their faces. It was great to see. The staff did a great job and went all out with music and balloons, and it looked like they were having a ball, too.”
Jenna Esarey, Rachel’s mother, loved seeing her mother-in-law at the parade, and she liked seeing the nice comments on the “Some Good News” Instagram post, including people talking about missing their own parents and grandparents living in nursing homes. She is happy to see the web show share positivity amid the pandemic.
“It’s so nice that John Krasinski started the ‘Some Good News’ program, because you need that — if you watch the mainstream media news, oh my gosh it’s depressing,” she said.
Rachel is a big fan of Krasinski, and she’s been in the middle of rewatching “The Office” for at least the fifth time. So she was particularly excited that her video was shared by the actor’s web show.
“I texted my friends that Jim Halpert just shared my post,” she said.
