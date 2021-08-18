CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Town Council is taking steps to start the process of eminent domain on one small property along Riverside Drive with an option to invoke the process with others in the case that sale agreements can’t be reached in time to keep the federal funds attached to the project.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to approve a resolution that would allow the council to seek eminent domain for right of way acquisition on properties along the roadway, which is slated for improvements expected to start in 2023. The resolution pertains to around 11 properties, and Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity said a buyer engaged by an outside engineering firm has approached all.
Some have already agreed to the price determined by appraisals done last summer, and others are still in negotiations. But Baity said that negotiations are at “an impasse” with one property owner, Clarks Landing Investments, LLC, which owns roughly 25 feet of undeveloped land along the roadway.
The council also voted to start the process in court of eminent domain on this land, but it could still lead to negotiations between the town and landowner.
The property acquisition funding includes federal funds of $2.3 million; the town is responsible for the remaining $400,000. Construction of the project — which includes road-widening and middle line straightening, sidewalks, on-street parking and the completion of the Ohio River Greenway from the East end of Ashland Park on Riverside Drive to the Jeffersonville border near the Clark Memorial Bridge — is just under $4 million, a 50-50 match in funding.
The project ties in with plans laid out in the South Clarksville Redevelopment Plan, which includes the ongoing work to rebuild the former Woerner Avenue, (now Main Street,) as a central downtown area. Bolt + Tie, a mixed-use office and residential space, was the first to make a physical investment in the new Main Street, but Denton-Floyd recently announced plans to build there in the coming year.
The town has also approved a street grid in the area surrounding Main Street, bordered by Riverside Drive, Ashland Park and the Ohio River.
For more information on the Riverside Drive improvements, go to www.townofclarksville.com/project/indot-project-riverside-drive/
