CLARKSVILLE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new advisory Sunday night, urging organizations across the U.S. to cancel events with 50 or more attendees for the next eight weeks to try to contain the fast-moving coronavirus pandemic.
For this reason, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department has decided to cancel ALL activities, special events, and adult day trips for the next eight weeks. This includes the annual Easter Egg Hunt, Junior Police Academy, and the monthly Coffee Conversations events. Parks officials expressed regret at having to cancel some of its most popular events, but emphasized that the health and safety of residents and staff take top priority. An announcement will be made when activities resume.
Wooded View Golf Course and all Clarksville Parks will remain open and ready to serve residents.
