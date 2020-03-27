CLARKSVILLE — In order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department has made the decision to add additional closings within the parks system.
As of March 27, Wooded View Golf Course is closed to the public until further notice. While parks officials intended to keep the course open and available to the public, they had several reports of visitors not following social distancing guidelines, according to a news release. Since the health and well-being of guests is top priority, it was decided to close the course.
Up until this point, the only other closure within the parks was playground equipment. There have been reports of similar social distancing issues on the basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts. For this reason, all sports courts and facilities within the Clarksville Parks District are closed until further notice. All bathroom facilities within the parks are closed, and all port-o-cans within the parks are being removed. Clarksville Parks Officers will be patrolling the parks to enforce the closures as needed.
All trails and walking paths will remain open for those wishing to walk or run, but visitors are asked to keep their distance from others, and avoid large gatherings.
