CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Parks & Recreation has announced closure of all parks facilities until further notice, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and comply with an order issued Monday by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, according to a news release.
His directive includes the closure, for the next two weeks and longer if warranted, of all public-facing businesses expect those considered essential such as grocery stores, pharmacies and auto mechanics.
Clarksville's parks and trails themselves will remain open, as will as Wooded View Golf Course.
