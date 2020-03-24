Le Tour de Greenway-3 (copy)
Louisville residents Carrie Faller and Dana Lee prepare for the last stretch of their ride on the Ohio River Greenway from Ashland Park in Clarksville to the Big Four Bridge in Jeffersonville in this May 2019 file photo. 

 By BROOKE MCAFEE brooke.mcafee@newsandtribune.com

CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Parks & Recreation has announced closure of all parks facilities until further notice, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and comply with an order issued Monday by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, according to a news release. 

His directive includes the closure, for the next two weeks and longer if warranted, of all public-facing businesses expect those considered essential such as grocery stores, pharmacies and auto mechanics. 

Clarksville's parks and trails themselves will remain open, as will as Wooded View Golf Course.

