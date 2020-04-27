CLARKSVILLE — After a month of closure due to health guidance amid from COVID-19, Wooded View Gold Course in Clarksville will be reopening this Saturday with some restrictions.
To maintain safety, tee times will be spaced out more so golfers won't be waiting or gathering in group, and here will be restrictions on the number of people using the driving range or practice area, according to a news release.
Only one person will be allowed per golf cart; an exception is if multiple people live in the same household.
The dining area will remain closed at this time due to a state mandate on food service, however carryout will be available.
"While these restrictions may be unfortunate, we are hoping to make things better for golfers by offering discounted pricing until May 15th," according to the release.
Golfers may start scheduling tee times Tuesday ahead of the May 2 opening. For more information. visit www.woodedviewgc.com/covid19-restrictions.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.