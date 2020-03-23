University of Louisville junior forward Jordan Nwora has been named a third-team selection to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) 2020 All-America men's team.
Nwora is the Cardinals' 21st All-America selection and first since Russ Smith was a consensus first team All-America choice in 2014. To date, he has also been named to All-America teams by The Associated Press (third team), The Sporting News (third team), USA Today (third team), Sports Illustrated (third team) and The Athletic (third team).
Included on the John Wooden Award final ballot for national player of the year, Nwora was a preseason first-team AP All-America selection. He was the only player to rank among the Atlantic Coast Conference's Top 10 in scoring (18 points per game, second in the ACC), rebounding (7.7 per game, eighth), free-throw percentage (.813, fourth), field-goal percentage (.440, eighth) and 3-pointers made per game (2.5, second). Nwora scored in double figures in 27 games this season and on 67 occasions in his career. The 6-foot-8 junior from Buffalo, N.Y., produced seven double-doubles this season and 16 in the last two seasons, second-best in the ACC.
Nwora scored a career-high 37 points — tied for the seventh-most ever scored at Louisville — at Boston College on Jan. 29. His 1,294 points in three seasons is tied for 31st in career scoring at UofL. He was named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-America basketball second team and is on target to graduate this summer in three years with a degree in exercise science. He also earned his third straight All-ACC Academic selection.
Nwora, a first-team All-ACC selection who was the second-leading vote-getter and finished second in the conference player of the year voting, is only the Cardinals' second All-ACC first team selection in Louisville's six years in the league. Donovan Mitchell earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2017. Nwora was a third-team All-ACC pick last season and was named the league's Most Improved Player.
The USBWA first team was comprised of Kansas's Udoka Azubuike, Iowa's Luka Garza, Marquette's Markus Howard, Seton Hall's Myles Powell and Dayton's Obi Tobbin. The second team consisted of Vernon Carey Jr. of Duke, Kansas' Devon Dotson, Malachi Flynn of San Diego State, Oregon's Payton Pritchard and Michigan State's Cassius Winston. Joining Nwora on the third team were Baylor's Jared Butler, Duke's Tre Jones, Filip Petrusev of Gonzaga and Maryland's Jalen Smith. The ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 conferences each led the way with three selections each.
The U.S. Basketball Writers Association was formed in 1956 at the urging of then-NCAA Executive Director Walter Byers. With some 900 members worldwide, it is one of the most influential organizations in college basketball. It has selected an All-America team since the 1956-57 season.
