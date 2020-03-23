On this date in NCAA Tournament history for the Indiana Hoosiers...
March 23, 2002: Fifth-seeded Indiana hit an incredible 15 of 19 — 78.9 percent — from 3-point range in an 81-69 win over Kent State in the South Regional final at Rupp Arena.
Dane Fife led the way, going 5 for 6 from long range on his way to a team-high 17 points. Kyle Hornsby was 4 for 5 from beyond the arc en route to 16 points and Tom Coverdale was 3 for 4 on the way to 14 points. Jared Jeffries added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Hoosiers, who shot 64.3 percent (27 for 42) from the field.
Future NFL All-Pro tight end Antonio Gates tallied a game-high 22 points to lead the Golden Flashes.
Other memorable IU tournament games on this date...
March 23, 2012: Freshman Michael Kidd-Gilchrist tallied a team-high 24 points to help top-seeded Kentucky avenge its regular-season loss to IU by beating the fourth-seeded Hoosiers 102-90 in a South Regional semifinal at the Georgia Dome.
Doron Lamb added 21 points, Darius Miller had 19 and future national Player of the Year Anthony Davis had nine points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Wildcats.
Christian Watford, who'd hit the last-second shot that beat UK four months earlier, had a game-high 27 points for Indiana. Cody Zeller added 20 points and Victor Oladipo had 15, Jordan Hulls 12 and Will Sheehey 10 for the Hoosiers, who shot 52.2 percent (36 for 69) from the field but were just 5 for 18 (27.8 percent) from 3-point range.
March 23, 1989: John Morton scored a team-high 17 points to lead four in double figures as third-seeded Seton Hall knocked off No. 2 seed Indiana 78-65 in a West Regional semifinal at McNichols Sports Arena in Denver.
Aussie Andrew Gaze added 16 points and Gerald Greene 15 for the eventual national runner-up Pirates, who were 8 for 14 (57.1 percent) from 3-point range.
Sophomore Jay Edwards netted a game-high 18 points while Eric Anderson added 13 and Joe Hillman 12 for the Hoosiers, who shot just 39.1 percent (18 for 46) from the field and were only 2 for 7 (28.6 percent) from 3-point range.
March 23, 1940: Bill Menke tallied 10 points to lead IU to a 39-30 victory over Duquesne in the East Regional final at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Herman Schaefer added eight points for the Hoosiers, who shot just 23.2 percent (13 for 56) from the field but was 13 for 19 (68.4 percent) from the free throw line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.