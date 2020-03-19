NEW ALBANY — The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana has announced that it is opening its Disaster Relief Fund in response to needs created by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Anyone can give to the fund and 100% of the donations will be used to address community needs.
Linda Speed, president and CEO of the Community Foundation said, “Like you, all of us at the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana are thinking of all of the individuals, families, businesses and communities that are being impacted by COVID-19. While we still don’t know how this pandemic will impact our community in the long-term, we do know that people are starting to feel the strain today. In response, we felt it was in our community’s best interest to open our Disaster Relief Fund. Doing so allows anyone who wants to help make a tax-deductible gift that will be used to directly address the needs of our community, now and in the foreseeable future.”
In order to address the needs that arise from COVID-19, the Community Foundation will work with local governments, businesses, and nonprofit partners to identify organizations who are helping those impacted and allocate grants from the Disaster Relief Fund to provide immediate assistance to those in need. Examples of what may be funded in the immediate future may include food, gas and utility assistance. Long-term needs will be addressed as those are identified.
The Community Foundation is also allocating a portion of its own grant funds to address these needs and the Duke Energy Foundation is contributing $11,000 toward the effort. The Community Foundation is inviting other area grant makers to participate in helping with this important initiative. Those interested in participating are encouraged to contact Crystal Gunther, director of community philanthropy with the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, at cgunther@cfsouthernindiana.com.
If you are a person who is in need, you are encouraged to reach out to the appropriate governmental and nonprofit agencies who are working to address these needs. The Community Foundation is unable to provide direct assistance to any individual but a list of resources including a nonprofit listing and the locations of area food kitchens is available on its website at www.cfsouthernindiana.com under the Community Resources tab.
Those interested making a tax-deductible gift to the Disaster Relief Fund can do so on the Foundation’s website at www.cfsouthernindiana.com and clicking on the Give Today link in the upper right-hand corner. Foundation fundholders can also recommend a grant to the Disaster Relief Fund from their donor advised fund.
