SOUTHERN INDIANA — Scenes reminiscent of disaster movies have popped up on social media feeds across Southern Indiana.
People are frequently going to the grocery store, only to find barren shelves. Stocks of cleaning products, toilet paper and many food items have become scarce in recent weeks, as COVID-19 has made its way across the country, officially being diagnosed in Clark and Floyd counties this week.
Such limited options have caused people to go without necessities, with people being asked to stay at home as much as possible during the disease outbreak. To acquire those items, shoppers are having to find themselves at the right place at the right time, or dedicate time to visiting multiple stores.
For populations most at-risk of developing severe complications due to COVID-19, including elderly citizens, spending that much time out and about simply isn't an option.
“We don’t go in the grocery at all," Deborah Dunn said. "We don’t go inside any stores. Other people don’t have access to masks, and ours are very limited. We can’t just wear them out right now. This is going to go on for a while, so we can't run down our supply."
Dunn and her husband are both considered at-risk, with the couple having respiratory problems and autoimmune disease. The situation they currently find themselves in has been a difficult one to adjust to.
While they can go on walks with each other, they now have to worry about crossing the street if another person or group is walking towards them.
“We can’t really be around anybody," Dunn said. "No hugs, which is very odd.”
The at-risk population consists of all people with underlying medical conditions, as well as older Americans.
Members of the community and groups have rallied in recent days to support these populations through a number of avenues. Some have been wider initiatives at the corporate level, while others are more grassroots in nature.
According to Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris, volunteerism is a good way to help out in these times. But it's also important to maintain social distancing so as not to infect those at-risk of infection.
"We have these groups that do a great job," he said. "Once we get to the point where we're handing out food, we need to make sure that we’re setting it on the porch and not going inside for a cup of coffee.”
Dunn said she and her husband have gotten an "invaluable" amount of support from their neighbors, whom they consider to be like family. Just as the coronavirus situation unfolded across the country, Dunn knew she wouldn't be able to get out as much.
To keep her house stocked up, she would need items from stores. Her neighbors, she said, have offered to shop for them from the beginning.
"Early on last week or the week before, right before things got crazy, they asked what we need from the grocery," Dunn said. "I could’ve lived without fresh produce, but I figured if they were going, that’d be great. They got me two or three things."
Since her neighbors are teachers, their schedules can be limited. It wasn't always clear when they'd be able to make their grocery trips.
Because of that, they asked the Dunns to simply keep a running grocery list that the neighbors would pick up from the store. Dunn sees the gesture as a wider trend happening in the community.
With so much changing day to day, she said it's easy to focus on the negative aspects.
"But I’ve seen so many heartwarming things, like this with our neighbors," Dunn said. "Just people saying on Facebook that they have extra toilet paper and they’ll drop it off at your house. There’s just been so many heartwarming things.”
Accompanying the personal favors in the community are larger efforts.
To make it easier for at-risk groups to shop, the Floyd County Health Department issued a release Wednesday urging local retailers to designate specific hours for at-risk populations.
"Stores should consider reserving one to two hours daily for customers with underlying medical problems, such as respiratory problems, diabetes, cancer and immunity problems," the release reads. "This would allow people with risk factors for severe COVID-19 disease to shop with less worry about exposure. Once identified, the hours would be posted on the store's website as well as on site."
Prior to the advisory being sent out, some larger retailers had already made efforts to support the elderly population. Dollar General announced earlier in the week that the company would begin encouraging its locations that the first hour of each day be dedicated to the shopping needs of senior customers.
From 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at stores like the one on Vincennes Street in New Albany, at-risk customers can avoid crowds, with other customers being asked to not shop during this time.
“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors," CEO Todd Vasos said in a statement. "We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices."
Some independent stores in the area are also doing their part. This includes Seeds and Greens in downtown New Albany.
On Wednesday, owner Stacey Freibert made the decision to block off the half hour between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. each morning moving forward for at-risk populations, including those over the age of 60.
Freibert said the store is stocked each day, with many items that can't be found elsewhere lining the shelves. The only thing out-of-stock Wednesday was paper towels, but the store did have hard-to-find items like toilet paper and ground beef.
A point of emphasis for Freibert is her store's curbside parking spots. That allows elderly patrons to pull right up to the door and shop aisles that aren't as populated as those at larger retailers.
One of the services being offered at this time is phone-in shopping. Customers have the option to call in their list, and staff will gather it for them for pickup.
“People are at different points," Freibert said. "There are some people that are just afraid, and I get that. Then, there are people who have other serious conditions. I don’t care which one it is, if they want to phone in, we’ll pull groceries for them.”
Freibert said she will also consider offering a delivery service, but the logistics of how such a process would work are still being figured out.
To accompany the good intentions being displayed by some in the area, Harris noted the importance of personal hygiene.
"We want people to wash their hands frequently," he said. "We want them to avoid touching their face. We want people to practice social distancing. We want people to stay home if they are sick. There’s still a lot of non-COVID-19, and people need to help protect themselves and others."
Such basic principles can help lower the spread of the virus. It's unclear when that will be, with some predicting that social distancing could be common practice for months.
Dunn said that regardless of how long the pandemic lasts, she knows there will be helpers in the community.
“In a hard time like this, you will see people who already have stress being pushed to the max," she said. "Then on the other hand, you’ll have people who are very kind and unselfish and will help others as much as they can.”
