SOUTHERN INDIANA — Since opening in mid-January, more than 20,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered at the two community clinics in New Albany and Clarksville.
And while the number of people able to get appointments in a given week is first determined by the vaccine allotments expected by the Clark and Floyd County health departments, health officers say it wouldn’t be possible without the hundreds of volunteers who are giving their time to help get through the process and make their community safer and healthier.
At IU Southeast in New Albany, the host site for the Floyd County Health Department drive-through vaccine clinic, more than 350 people have volunteered to help; Clark County has also had a few hundred sign up. This includes trained health care professionals and IU Southeast nursing students giving the actual vaccinations, but there are plenty of others needed for other roles.
On a given day the New Albany site can have between 20 and 50 volunteers present — including those who are checking in patients or others directing traffic. On Wednesday, business owner Michael Stewart and retired resident John Jones were directing drivers to one of the drive-through lanes where they would then be checked in and receive a shot. Others monitored the parking lot where patients wait for 15 minutes to ensure there are no side effects.
“It’s a good feeling to help people,” said Stewart, who has volunteered multiple days.
Melissa Wilkerson, a nurse practitioner who works in an urgent care setting, spent some of her time outside the 12-hour shifts she puts in at work to help the community be vaccinated. Wednesday was her first day so far, but she said she’d be available for others.
“It’s a good cause so I just wanted to take my time and give back to the community,” she said. “They’re very happy to get the vaccine; they’re very thankful that we’re here and giving it to them.”
Even local elected officials have put in efforts. Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger has volunteered some part of almost every day the New Albany clinic has been open.
“I just enjoy it,” he said. “We’ve got some great volunteers and this is a community effort...we’re just here to make sure people get vaccinated.”
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said that without this kind of community support, things would not be able to operate as they have been. This week, the health department has more than 2,300 shots to give.
“The bottom line is that this project would be dead in the water without volunteers,” Harris said, adding that although health department staff is on site, it’s the volunteers who have administered the bulk of the shots. “We simply couldn’t do it without them.”
The health officer said they’ve appreciated the great cooperation from IU Southeast and thanked the nursing department and its students for the added support.
“We have people kind of from all walks of life that are using the Zotec computer system to register people and we have people watching for reactions; we have people directing traffic and screening people as they come in,” Harris said. “So there are multiple roles that we use here.”
But it’s not just been the human resource support — more than 50 restaurants, businesses and other organizations and individuals have donated food daily to feed the volunteers, according to a IU Southeast. Nonprofit group Supplies Over Seas has donated needed medical supplies, including 1,300 pairs of gloves. The organization was also part of the early effort to ensure local hospitals — including Clark Memorial Health — had adequate personal protective gear during the shortage last spring.
“It’s been a very gratifying and kind of humbling outpouring of support from the community itself,” Harris said.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said he’s seen the same kind of contributions at the Clarksville vaccine clinic on Lewis and Clark Parkway.
“It’s been awesome,” he said. “I think we’ve had some really dedicated volunteers, some that have been there a little here and there, and some that have put in some long hours. I think across the aboard it’s been a great bunch of pleasant, excited people.
“All in all it’s really been great.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.