CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Treasurer's Office is facing some criticism after a decision to close to in-person business in the last two weeks before property taxes are due.
The move is to prevent crowds at the courthouse during the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasurer Monty Snelling says.
When spring tax bills were sent out to Clark County residents mid-month, the mailings included an insert advising taxpayers that the office would be closed from April 21 to May 11, which includes the payment deadline of May 10. Signs posted at the courthouse and treasurer's office say it is closed through May 14.
The mail insert and signs include information on alternative payment methods, including using the dropbox inside the front entrance of the Clark County Government Building (no cash accepted), paying by phone, online or by electronic check, or by visiting one of six local banks — regardless of whether a resident has an account there.
Information is also listed on the treasurer's website and at the courthouse drop box. Treasurer Snelling said residents can still call the office with questions and make an appointment if they need to visit in person.
"The office is closed to the public, but we're working," Snelling said Friday when asked by the News and Tribune about the closure. "It's just to prevent people from stacking up in the hallway and causing a health problem."
However, in a news release sent to the newspaper on Friday and posted on social media, Clark County Democratic Party Chair Joe Weber said the closure just before the deadline is unacceptable.
"During spring tax season, when customer service from the Treasurer’s Office is most needed, Monty Snelling and his staff are not available at the office we pay for," it reads, in part. "The citizens of Clark County need this office to be open. They need their public employees on the job doing what we pay them to do.
"Many people want to hand-carry taxes to the treasurer to receive the 'paid' stamp immediately. The people of Clark county deserve a reason why the office is closed at peak season."
One taxpayer commented on that release posted on the Clark County Democratic Party's Facebook page that "It does not make sense," the person wrote. "I’m not going to pay online and pay extra fees for doing that. I guess I’ll walk it up and drop it in the box."
Another commenter supported the decision for safety's sake.
"With clerks who deal with that many individuals over the course of a day or a week, that’s a lot of potential for exposure," it reads.
Snelling said all staff are working full-time, just not interfacing with the public during these last two weeks before the deadline unless someone needs those accommodations and that he had received very few complaints. He said he wanted to avoid a potential COVID-19 infection, which could later affect operations at the treasurer's office.
"That was one of our concerns with not letting it get started here," Snelling said Monday. "If we had to shut this office down at tax time, when it comes time to send money out to all the municipalities, no one would be here to do the tax payments...so that would put everybody's budgets at risk."
Snelling said his office had the same thing in place in 2020, when payments were due in May and November. During normal years, he said the last-minute crowds can cause as many as 100 people at a time to gather in the hall waiting to pay tax bills in person.
He said that on a recent day prior to the closure, there was a line that stretched outside the building.
"[They were] having to line up out the door and down the sidewalk," he said. "We felt like it was better just to close it and give them multiple ways to pay their tax bill."
"Rather than take a chance, we just kind of [wanted to] look out for the public and make it easy for them to pay their tax bills, make it convenient and still protect people."
Since last April, the government building as a whole has had restrictions in place at different times, based on severity of spread and guidance from local and state health officials. Currently, it is operating on a need-to-enter basis, Clark County Commissioners President Jack Coffman said. That means a person needs to have a specific reason to come in. Social distancing is enforced and masks required unless there's a medical reason why that can't be observed.
The Clark County courts are operating on somewhat more stringent restrictions, in accordance with guidance from the Indiana Supreme Court. The courts are trying to do as many hearings as possible via Zoom, a courts representative confirmed, including for inmates housed in the Clark County jail. When a hearing must be held in person, social distancing and masks are enforced, and only those necessary for the hearing — such as the parties, attorneys and witnesses — can be present.
Hearings are streamed to the public via the Indiana Supreme Court website or available by Zoom, depending on the particular court.
Clark County Council and Commissioners meetings have resumed in person. Coffman said the treasurer's decision to close to in-person business at this time is not something commissioners would need to approve; as a constitutionally elected official, it's Snelling's choice to put that in place, Coffman said.
Other than the property tax season crunch time near deadline, as well as the election, there's not another instance where a lot of people would be coming to a county office at one time, Coffman said.
"People may have some questions about assessments or the normal flow of business for recording deeds and all that, that happens on a daily basis here," he said. "But there wouldn't be any special event that would cause a major influx of people."
Coffman indicated that he is ready for an eventual return to full normal business operations when possible.
"I think it's unfortunate that we can't serve the public 100% like we'd like to, but we're doing the best we can," he said.
