JEFFERSONVILLE — Dozens of Amazon fulfillment centers and warehouses across the country have had employees test positive for COVID-19.
The nearby SDF-9 facility in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, was shutdown for several days after three employees were found to have the disease last week. Fears about the coronavirus at Jeffersonville's SDF-8 fulfillment center were covered by the News and Tribune last week.
Employees there expressed concern about lack of social distancing, inadequate avenues for at-risk employees to take time off, and coworkers coming into the facility despite feeling sick.
Now, Amazon officials have confirmed a positive case at the Jeffersonville plant. The employee was last in the warehouse on March 26.
"We are supporting the individual who is recovering," Amazon spokesperson Andre Woodson said in a statement to the News and Tribune. "We are following guidelines from health officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site."
This statement was identical to the one given to outlets like the Indianapolis Star and the Courier Journal after positive cases in their respective coverage areas.
On Thursday, another case was confirmed at the Shepherdsville facility, which just opened back up Wednesday. An employee at one of Indianapolis' Amazon centers tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
Woodson said the Jeffersonville facility will remain open. Any associate who may have come in contact with the infected person will be asked to self-quarantine out of work for 14 days, during which they will receive pay.
All employees at SDF-9 have been made aware of the confirmed case. Unlimited unpaid time off is available for all workers through the month of April.
Jana Jumpp, a four-year employee at the Jeffersonville site, was one of the first to ring the alarm about the conditions at Amazon. She has made her voice heard through a number of media outlets, discussing her belief that the disease spreading in the facilities is inevitable under current conditions.
“I hate to be right," she said. "It’s not like I’m a rocket scientist or anything."
Jumpp said she and others in her group have tried to document each confirmed case in Amazon warehouses across the country. Some facilities, she said, have previously not notified each employee.
In Jeffersonville, she said the manager called employees directly. The only facility to close due to the coronavirus is Shepherdsville, though a majority of its closure was due to an order handed down by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
A number of additional measures were also instituted by the company, including more rigorous cleaning and limiting of contact among employees.
Jumpp said that she believes on-site management is doing "everything they can" to maintain social distancing, but there's only so much that can be done in a building of that magnitude.
"The problem is that the mods are so huge, and they only have so many PPE and so many supervisors," she said. "It’s not like we have a bunch of supervisors running around the mods. I’m sure they’re trying to enforce it the best they can.”
Photos received by the News and Tribune show multiple people in the Jeffersonville facility not maintaining six feet of distance. Another photo shows an empty dispenser of hand sanitizer.
According to Jumpp, employees have been asked to bring their own hand sanitizer. To limit congregation, employees are expected to have the option to punch in from their phones instead of lining up inside the facility.
In the coming days, Amazon will begin screening employees' temperatures upon entrance. Those who have a high temperature will not to be allowed to return to the facility for 72 hours, though it's unclear whether they will be compensated.
But Jumpp said she still worries that some can carry the disease without displaying symptoms. It's her belief that the only proper step forward is to shut down each facility for two weeks.
“I just think that we need to shut them all down for two weeks," she said. "Any virus in the facility will be gone. Anybody that would show symptoms would show them by then.”
