INDIANA — The Indiana State Department of Health is now reporting 39 positive cases of COVID-19 in 19 of the state's 92 counties, with two deaths.
According to numbers posted Wednesday, as of Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., this includes one case each in Adams, Bartholomew, Boone, Clark, Fayette, Jennings, LaPorte, Madison, Noble and St. Joseph counties; two cases each in Franklin, Hamilton and Howard counties; three cases each in Johnson and Lake counties; four in Hendricks County and 11 in Marion County.
The site lists only one case in Floyd County, however, two have been confirmed.
The two patients who tested positive and later died were residents of Johnson and Marion counties. Overall, 193 people have been tested in the state.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there were 7,038 positive cases in the U.S., with 97 deaths. Jurisdictions include all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
For more information:
Indiana State Department of Health: www.in.gov/isdh/
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov
Clark County Health Department: www.clarkhealth.net
Floyd County Health Department: www.floydcounty.in.gov/index.php/floyd-county-government/floyd-county-indiana-health-department
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.