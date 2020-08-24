NEW ALBANY — Southern Indiana residents now have plenty of options when it comes to coronavirus testing. Several sites offer testing Monday through Friday, and a few provide weekend testing. Some are free while others require Medicare, Medicaid, insurance or cash payment.
Health officials encourage all residents not to go to hospital emergency departments strictly for COVID testing or students needing testing as a school requirement, but to use one of the testing sites listed below.
More information about the coronavirus can be found at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm.
Testing sites in Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott and Washington counties include:
• All Baptist Health Urgent Care Centers offer coronavirus testing under certain restrictions. At Highlander Point (800 Highlander Point Drive, Floyds Knobs) and Charlestown Road (5130 Charlestown Road, New Albany) urgent care centers, testing is available for those who are symptomatic or who have had direct exposure to someone who is infected. River Ridge/Occupational Urgent Care, 7725 Indiana 62, Charlestown, is only testing people who are asymptomatic.
• Floyd County Health Department, 1917 Bono Road, New Albany, M-W-F, 9 a.m. to noon, by appointment only. Requirements: Floyd County residents; symptomatic people with a doctor’s note; essential worker; exposure; healthcare worker; pregnant.
• ISDM/Optum, 2311 Sam Gwinn Drive, Clarksville, M-F, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., appointment and walk-ins. Requirements: Asymptomatic patients accepted.
• Family Health Centers of Southern Indiana, M-F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Floyd, Clark and Harrison counties. By appointment only. Requirements: Must have a doctor’s note, essential worker, exposure, healthcare worker, pregnant, symptomatic; will see anyone at any location.
• LifeSpring Community Medical Services, 1036 Sharon Drive, Jeffersonville, M-F, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; by appointment only. Requirements: Exposure, symptomatic.
• North Clark Medical Group, 1802 E. 10th St., Jeffersonville, M-F, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.; by appointment, walk-ins. Requirements: Doctor’s note, essential worker, exposure, healthcare worker, pregnant, symptomatic.
• Austin Medical Center, Scott County, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday; by appointment, walk-ins. Requirements: Essential worker, exposure, healthcare worker, pregnant, symptomatic.
• Foundations Family Medicine-Austin, Scott County, M-F, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., by appointment. Requirements: Doctor’s note, essential worker, exposure, healthcare worker, pregnant, symptomatic.
• Schneck Family Care – Scott County, Scott and Washington counties, M-F, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon; by appointment. Requirements: Doctor’s note, symptomatic.
• Salem Community Medical Services, Washington County, Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wed-Thurs., 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to noon; by appointment, walk-ins. Requirements: Essential worker, exposure, healthcare worker, pregnant, symptomatic.
— Submitted by Baptist Health
