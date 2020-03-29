NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music legend Joe Diffie passed away Sunday from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19), according to publicist Scott Adkins. In a news release announcing the singer's death, his family requested privacy at this time.
Adkins on Friday released a statement to The Associated Press from Diffie that said he was under the care of medical professionals and receiving treatment.
“My family and I are asking for privacy at this time,” Diffie, 61, said in the statement. “We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”
The Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy winner is known for his hits in the ’90s including, “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From The Sun” and “Pickup Man.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.