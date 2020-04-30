INDIANA — The Indiana Supreme Court has extended restrictions in trial courts through May 17 with jury trials resuming June 1, but urges planning for eventual reopening.
In an order issued Monday, the court extended a previous directive to limit court operations to only those essential to safety and which would not infringe upon defendants’ rights. In both Clark and Floyd counties, visitors are not allowed to attend hearings, and Clark County Circuit Courts have been using video conferencing for inmates’ hearings and others when possible.
The previous order was issued April 6 and listed May 4 as the reopening date. Monday’s order may also be extended if health and safety call for it and will follow the guidance of the governor and state health commissioner.
But local courts should start working on their plans for transitioning, according to the order. A task force has been formed led by Judge Vicki Carmichael, president of the Indiana Judges’ Association and Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 judge.
The team should work with other state-level agencies such as the Indiana State Bar Association, sheriffs, public defenders, prosecutors and others to develop guidelines on safely expanding operations.
All local courts should prepare to submit plans to the state by May 15 which outline timelines for going back to normal staffing levels and allowing spectators in the courtroom, plans for continuing or expanding remote hearings and processes to determine when jury trials should resume.
