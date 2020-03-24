INDIANA — The number of Hoosiers who haves tested positive for COVID-19 has reached 365 with 12 deaths, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The numbers, updated daily at 10 a.m., reflect data as of 11:59 p.m. the previous day. There have been 2,931 people tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of 4 p.m. Sunday, there were 33,404 people in the U.S. with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Overall, 400 people have died in the U.S.
