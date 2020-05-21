INDIANA — There have now been 446 cases of COVID-19 identified among Clark County residents and 309 among Floyd County residents, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday.
In Clark County, there have been 2,902 residents tested with 37 deaths. Floyd County has had 1,814 tests administered to residents and 38 deaths.
Statewide, numbers neared a new benchmark at 29,936 cases, with 1,764 deaths. But there's evidence that more widespread testing has lowered the percentage of overall positive cases in the state. During the second week of May, the percentage of positive cases of those tested hovered around 18% but has since been steadily declining. As of Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., 14.7% of those tested were confirmed positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday 1.58 million cases in the U.S. with 91,664 deaths.
