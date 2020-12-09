SOUTHERN INDIANA — A local health official says the sharp rise in positivity rates for COVID-19 in Southern Indiana and the state as a whole is likely a direct correlation to the Thanksgiving holiday. It's a metric that could continue to rise over the coming week and longer.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that as of Tuesday, there were 398,417 COVID-19 cases among Hoosiers, 5,853 of them new.
The state also reported the seven-day rolling positivity rate for unique individuals between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2 had risen to a high of 27.7%, with a seven-day rate for for all tests, including those who have been counted even after an initial positive test, of 14.2%.
Since March, 6,207 Hoosiers have died from the virus.
POST-THANKSGIVING SURGE EVIDENT, DOCTOR SAYS
While Floyd County's positivity rate has been lower than the state average, Clark County has been in line with or above it in the past few days of state reporting.
After weeks of hovering around the 18% to 19% seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals, Clark County surpassed 21% over the weekend. On Monday, the county was at 25% before rising to 27.7% Tuesday — which was higher than the state — before dipping back down to 26.9% Wednesday.
Clark County Health officer Dr. Eric Yazel said this fits in with the timeframe for post-Thanksgiving infections — most fall within the 10-to-14-day range after exposure.
"It was expected, [but] I was hopeful that it wouldn't happen," he said. "We worked hard from a public education standpoint leading up to Thanksgiving to try to help people make good decisions on Thanksgiving and also just to get the positivity rate down going into the holiday.
"But some degree of bump was inevitable."
Clark County had a seven-day positivity rate for all tests as of Wednesday of 14.4%, just shy of the 15% mark that would put the county in the red category in the state's color-coded map for infection spread. This map tracks the number of new cases per week per 100,000 residents and the seven-day positivity rate for all tests. With the weekly report Wednesday, both Clark and Floyd counties remained orange, while more than a third of Indiana counties were designated red.
While both the unique individuals rate and all tests rate can be important in tracking infection spread, Yazel said he tends to look more closely at the rate of new unique individuals. With this metric, people are no longer included in the data after they have tested positive once.
"I think that's the one [where] you see a lot more movement in that and it gives you a guide as to what's going on right now," he said, adding that the overall positivity rate can be artificially low and the unique rate artificially high.
As of the state report Wednesday, there had been 6,373 COVID-19 cases identified in Clark County, 94 new. There have been 91 deaths. In Floyd County, the total number of reported cases has reached 3,948 — 40 of them new — with 81 deaths.
The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate for unique individuals between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2 is 20.9%, with a positivity rate for all tests during that time period of 12.9%.
HOSPITALIZATIONS INCREASE, PATIENT STAYS SHORTEN
While hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have also risen in recent months both in Southern Indiana and Louisville, Yazel, who works in the emergency room at Clark Memorial Health and University of Louisville hospital says it's a different animal now.
A spokesperson with Norton, with which Clark Memorial is affiliated, reported that as of Tuesday, there were 188 patients across the multi-hospital system with COVID-19, about 12% of the potential 1,200 overall beds.
In Floyd County, there were 62 patients hospitalized at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany as of shift change Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the hospital confirmed.
Yazel said that while he's seeing high numbers in the Jeffersonville and Louisville hospitals where he works, "the type of COVID patients we're admitting right now we can handle pretty well," he said. "It's just not the same resource crunch that we saw back in March and April."
In early spring, patients may have been hospitalized for 20 or 30 days or more for the virus while now, many can be treated and released within a few days. Part of that is because of the types of patients in the spring that initially came in. Testing requirements then included some of the more at-risk populations or people with severe symptoms.
There were also long-term care facilities in Clark and Floyd counties hit early on with the virus.
State and federal guidance have also adapted. Healthcare workers are now able to help mitigate a person's need for a ventilator by giving oxygen or steroids, which were thought to be unsafe practices at the start of the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.