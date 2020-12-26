The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has topped 80 million with the U.S. recording 18.8 million of those cases as the number of positive cases identified in Indiana is nearing 500,000.
Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University reported the global number Saturday morning after 472,000 cases were recorded Christmas Day.
The number of deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic across the globe stands at 1.75 million. There have been more than 330,000 deaths in the United States. The total number of deaths in Indiana was put at 7,461 Saturday after the daily report from the Indiana Department of Health.
The U.S. is by far the leader among nations in cases of coronavirus illness. India follows with 10.2 million.
There have likely been many more cases of the coronavirus that have not been counted for a variety of reasons, including under-reporting, asymptomatic infections and lack of cooperation with contact tracers.
The total number of new cases in Indiana from reports on Dec. 25 and 26 added 9,459 to Indiana's total, pushing the number to 492,021.
As of Saturday, Clark County has recorded 7,972 positive cases and 107 deaths. Floyd County has record 4,866 cases and 92 deaths.
Neither county reported any new deaths in the Friday or Saturday report, but Clark County numbers combined for the two days showed 178 new cases and Floyd County's combined numbers of new cases reached 105.
Numbers reflecting the use of ICU beds statewide for COVID-19 and the number of beds available held steady in the Friday and Saturday reports with 30.9% and 29.8% of ICU beds in use for COVID-19 patients.
In Friday's report, 22.8% of ICU beds were available and by Saturday 26.7% were available. That number reflects beds available for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.
Indiana's 7-day unique positivity rate for individuals was at 23.9% Friday and 23.7% Saturday. Clark County was at 24.4% Friday and 24.5% Saturday. Floyd County was at 19.2% Friday and 22.0% Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.