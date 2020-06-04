INDIANAPOLIS — At least six Hoosier nursing homes have lost more than 30 patients to COVID-19, according to federal data released Thursday that for the first time details the pandemic’s toll on the state’s nursing facilities.
Transcendent Healthcare of Boonville leads Indiana’s 534 nursing homes with 75 reported deaths, according to the report, which relies on incomplete data. Some nursing homes submitted information back to the start of the year, others for as little as a week, and still others submitted no data at all.
Aside from Transcendent Healthcare, five other facilities reported more than 30 deaths in their facilities: Greenwood Meadows, with 64 deaths; Wedgewood Healthcare Center in Clarksville, with 42 deaths; Rosegate Village in Indianapolis, with 40 deaths; Golden Living Center–Willow Springs in Indianapolis, with 34 deaths; and American Village in Indianapolis, with 31 deaths.
While reporting fewer deaths, other facilities still had extensive outbreaks, the government reported.
Sebo’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobart reported the most cases among residents, with 160 confirmed and 63 suspected. South Shore Health and Rehabilitation in Gary reported the second-highest numbers of confirmed and suspected cases, with 118 and four, respectively.
Prior to this release, the impact and spread of COVID-19 in Indiana was unknown because the state refused to release data on specific nursing homes. Instead, the state has released aggregate data with little detail, lumping together all of the state’s long-term facilities.
But the federal data still doesn’t provide a complete accounting of the pandemic’s impact on nursing homes. The government reported that 91 nursing homes failed to report their cases as required. In addition, some homes reported only a week’s tally of cases, as required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which regulates nursing homes, while other homes reported cumulative totals since the outbreak began months ago.
As of Thursday, 88% of facilities nationwide had responded to CMS’ request but Indiana lagged behind with a reporting rate of nearly 83%. Nursing homes must continue to report cases weekly, and the information will be updated on the CMS Nursing Home Compare website.
On Monday, CMS had reported that Indiana’s nursing homes accounted for more than half of Hoosier deaths, at least 200 more than the state’s reported aggregate data. The state and CMS attributed this to different collection methods.
At least 1,141 nursing home residents and eight nursing home staffers have died, according to the CMS.
“The facilities have reported over 95,000 confirmed cases and almost 32,000 deaths (nationwide),” Seema Verma, the CMS administrator, said Thursday afternoon.
The CMS data only reflects the state’s 534 nursing homes and not its 202 freestanding residential, or assisted living, facilities. Another 155 residential facilities, that may be located with a nursing home but care for different residents, also aren’t included.
Of the 478 facilities reporting by May 31, 381 facilities, or 80%, reported zero COVID-19 deaths among their residents. However, in some cases those totals only reflected data for one week.
Earlier this week, in guidance to states on enhanced infection control enforcement, CMS said that approximately one in four homes nationwide had at least one COVID-19 case and one in five had one death. Because of the missing 91 homes, Indiana’s rate is unclear.
At least one home with known COVID-19 cases didn’t respond to CMS: Lutheran Life Villages of Kendallville in Noble County. The Noble County Health Department reported in April that the majority of its COVID-19 cases came from two nursing homes, including Lutheran.
CMS said homes could be penalized with a civil fine of $1,000 if they fail to report by June 7. Another seven-day delay could result in another $1,500 fine with an additional $500 fine for each week after that. Inaccurate information may also be fined.
Verma, with CMS, underscored that the majority of facilities didn’t have any reported cases or deaths.
“I also want to emphasize that we have asked states to do testing to test all nursing home residents and their staff and, because of that, we also expect to see more cases because we’re doing more testing in nursing homes,” Verma said.
On Wednesday, the state said it planned to test only staff and expected testing to extend into July, missing CMS and previous state deadlines.
Dan Rusyniak, the chief medical officer for Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration, announced the extended deadline for testing during an announcement about relaxing social distancing at nursing homes by allowing residents to meet family members outside.
“The goal of this (testing) program, at first, is to identify all the staff at long-term care facilities that might be working unknowingly with COVID,” Rusyniak said Wednesday. “If we identify staff in the facility with COVID, then we will follow-up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.