SOUTHERN INDIANA — As the state enters Stage 3 of its reopening process today, Floyd County Health Officer Tom Harris said things are going "as well as can be expected," noting a declining number of new cases.
“That trend has continued over the last couple of weeks," he said. "Stage 2 started on May 11. Since most people that get COVID develop fevers within five days, this is the week that we should see a spike, if we’re going to see one. We haven’t seen that spike. We’re heading in the right direction."
There have so far been 29,936 positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana, with 1,764 deaths.
In Floyd County, there have been 309 cases and 38 deaths. Clark County has seen 446 cases and 37 deaths.
Roughly 17% of those tested in Floyd County have come back with positive results, and 12.3% of positive patients have ultimately succumbed to the disease. Those figures fall to 15.3% and 8.2%, respectively, in Clark County.
“I do expect those numbers to go down significantly," Clark County Health Officer Eric Yazel said. "As we open up and do more testing, we’re testing less high-risk people, so you’ll definitely see the positivity rate go down, and it already has... I do think our mortality will go down both due to testing more people and just in our management of these patients and understanding the process a little better."
One particularly vulnerable population has proven to be elderly individuals. Those above the age of 80 have accounted for 51% of the deaths across the state, though they only make up 10.5% of the total positives.
Over 91% of the state's total deaths have been among those above the age of 60. That high concentration has also been present locally.
Contributing to this has been localized clusters in long-term care facilities, with more than 40% of deaths being connected to nursing facilities, skilled nursing facilities, residential facilities, assisted living facilities and prisons.
There have been 3,625 positive cases and 732 deaths at such facilities. Local outbreaks have occurred at Wedgewood Healthcare Center in Clark County and Providence - Diversicare in Floyd County, with Harris noting that the cluster has "drastically altered" the county's statistics.
"Elderly people are more likely to have ongoing medical issues," Harris said. "The case rate and mortality rate studies have shown that that is correct. It’s just a bad virus for the elderly. If you have underlying health problems, it’s an even worse virus.”
Harris noted that there haven't been any new cases at Providence in roughly 16 days. No other nursing home in Floyd County has had a similar outbreak.
Underlying health issues also possibly come into play with other demographic figures related to the virus. One such comparison is between genders.
Women account for 51.5% of positive cases, with men at 46.1%. The latter, however, makes up 50.1% of the death total.
“Women tend to live longer, so our nursing home patients are predominantly female," Yazel said. "That’s why you’re seeing a female predominance of cases. But comorbidities are higher in males, like coronary disease, diabetes and respiratory things.”
What stands out more to Harris are racial and ethnic disparities. He pointed to the fact that African Americans have a much higher mortality rate, with the rate being double that of whites in some places.
Across the state, white people make up 85.1% of the population, but account for just 65.8% of deaths. Conversely, Black Hoosiers make up 9.8% of the population and over 15% of COVID-19 deaths. A similarly high mortality rate relative to overall population is seen in other races, as well.
Harris attributed this to a lack of access to health care.
"For years and years, public health has been underfunded from a national level down to a local level," he said. "That’s something that will probably change as a result of this pandemic. The funding will improve. We need to do whatever we can to make visits easier for people who may have difficult access to health care."
Yazel noted an increase in cases among the Hispanic population in recent days. To combat the rise, he said the Clark County Health Department is working to improve its outreach by doing things like releasing flyers in Spanish.
Neither health officer noted a local issue with ICU bed and ventilator availability. The Indiana State Department of Health reported that 80.8% of the state's ventilator capacity is available, and COVID-19 patients account for 15.6% of the ICU bed usage.
At Baptist Health Floyd, some of the lowest inpatient cases since April are being seen.
To continue that progress, the health officers are encouraging the public to continue practicing good hygiene and social distancing. This includes a continuation of wearing masks.
“One thing we’re trying to stress is that this isn’t about you as an individual," Yazel said. "It’s about protecting others when you’re out and about... We’re in the public health game. Please just follow the recommendations, and let’s just see this process through."
