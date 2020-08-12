INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 671 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 76,522 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 2,878 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 15 over the previous day. Another 208 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
State health officials report COVID-19 cases in Clark County number 1,307 with 50 deaths recorded. The seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those tested overall — as of Aug. 5 is 10.2%; 14,409 individuals have been tested.
Floyd County COVID-19 cases stand at 822, with 49 deaths. People tested number 9,596 for a seven-day positivity rate of 10.5% as of Aug. 5.
As of today, more than 34 percent of ICU beds and nearly 82 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 866,994 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 861,655 Tuesday.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
