SOUTHERN INDIANA — Health officials in Southern Indiana are reporting far fewer seasonal illnesses like influenza, RSV or strep this year, which they attribute to the precautions in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
They say the mask-wearing, social distancing, extra attention to hand-washing and staying home if sick have brought typical numbers for those illnesses way down this year.
"Those are extremely down compared to years past; we're just not seeing it," Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. "The reason is [that] the precautions we use for COVID, those are just viral precautions. There's nothing unique to COVID about it so it obviously works very well for flu, for strep, for other respiratory illnesses."
Beth Keeney, senior vice president for Community Health and Primary Care at LifeSpring Health Systems, said the results of the extra precautions this year have so far been a big help in reducing stress to hospitals and other health facilities.
"One of the most important things that we focused on early on in COVID was reducing the burden on the health care system because we anticipated that burdening the health care system would have been just really overwhelming," she said. "If we had added a 'twindemic' to that with flu and COVID it just would have been too much and COVID was difficult enough."
Keeney said this experience could lead to more people taking those precautions during future cold and flu seasons.
"It's certainly a possibility," she said. "We've seen that on other continents and [it's] something we might choose to adapt to here."
She added that she hopes the increased focus on vaccinations this year due to COVID could lead to more widespread vaccinations for other illnesses.
"Hopefully we will see more uptick in influenza vaccine with people becoming more confident in vaccination overall," she said, adding that "Hopefully we will see a stronger emphasis in hand-washing, remaining home when ill and physically distancing in cold and flu season."
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said in an email that the reduction in flu cases this year is not just a local benefit but one seen globally.
"Flu is actually less transmissible generally than COVID, so the usual face mask, social distancing, societal restrictions are very effective in limiting the flu," he said in the email. "Asian countries have known this for some time and use masks routinely during flu season to limit spread in high density areas. [It] looks like it's working here pretty well too. Also more people may have got the flu shot this year than in previous years due to fears of a 'twindemic.'”
