LOUISVILLE – To aid in COVID-19 relief, Metro United Way (MUW) has issued a request for proposals for the $1.4 million COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant.
The relief grant was issued to MUW by The Lilly Endowment Inc. in partnership with Indiana United Ways, and is dedicated to nonprofit agencies serving Floyd, Clark and Harrison counties. The grant’s funds provide immediate financial aid and long-term recovery to organizations and programs on the frontlines of COVID-19 efforts addressing access to food and housing/shelter.
“Communities across Southern Indiana are in need of our agencies now more than ever. The COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant will support our partners who are proving resources and relief to those most affected. This funding will assist our agencies in the short and long term, with immediate relief and support for long term recovery and renewal efforts,” said Pam Ottersbach, director of Metro United Way Southern Indiana, in a news release.
For more information about the RFP application and reward process, please contact Pam Ottersbach at pam.ottersbach@metrounitedway.org
