CLARK COUNTY — There are still appointment times available this weekend in Clark County for those eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the health department reported.
Roughly 700 new slots were opened mid-week for Friday and Saturday, following an additional shipment of the vaccine the health department received at its community mass vaccination clinic. The site and supply is separate from vaccinations being handled at Clark Memorial Health.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.ourshot.in.gov. Eligibility is currently open to health care workers, first responders and anyone over 70. Registration should be completed before arrival; for assistance with registration, call 812-800-9861.
