INDIANA — The Indiana State Department of Health has reported 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday.
This puts cases at 56 statewide in 22 counties as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health website. This includes two deaths. Overall, 380 people have been tested.
Positive cases identified include 19 in Marion County; five in Howard County; four each in Hendricks and Lake counties; three each in Johnson and St. Joseph counties; two each in Franklin and Hamilton counties and one each in Adams, Bartholomew, Boone, Clark, Fayette, Jennings, LaPorte, Madison, Noble, Owen, Tippecanoe, Wayne and Wells counties.
The site lists only one positive case in Floyd County, however two have been confirmed.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there were 7,038 positive cases in the U.S. with 97 deaths. This includes all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
This story will be updated when the CDC updates numbers for Wednesday at noon today.
