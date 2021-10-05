SOUTHERN INDIANA — Despite Southern Indiana being temporarily down a Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch due to staffing shortages, residents leaving the Clarksville location Tuesday afternoon said they were surprised at how smoothly operations were running.
The Indiana BMV announced in early September the temporary closure of 11 branches across the state, due to daily staffing being down around 12% as positions were either unfilled or employees were out for COVID-19-related reasons, the Associated Press reported. Among those is the New Albany branch, which is also part of the second round of eight branches the state BMV announced Monday would be closed through Oct. 30.
Staff from the temporarily closed locations have been moved to larger or more centrally located branches. In Southern Indiana, the Corydon and Scottsburg locations also remain open.
At the Clarksville location Tuesday around 2 p.m., the line outside to get into the building fluctuated between 10 and 20 people at a time, taking around 15 minutes to get in. Once inside, people were able to take a number and wait to be called from within the large waiting room, of which all seats were filled.
Customers reported having to waiting roughly 30 minutes to an hour to get their business taken care of and were in generally good spirits. These included several who live in Floyd County and would normally have used that branch, if it were open.
John Henderson was among those who went to Clarksville due to the New Albany closure and said it took him about 45 minutes total to get the proof of physical to maintain his CDL license taken care of, although the last 15 minutes was just waiting on the green light that the fax had been received and that he was good to go.
"I was here Saturday too and once you get in the door, it's pretty good. It's probably a 15-minute wait," he said. "It really wasn't bad."
He said the biggest issue was customers being on their phones or otherwise distracted when their numbers are called.
"I was paying attention and three or four people that were ahead of me, they called their number and they were just sitting there on the phone," he said. "And if you're not quick, they go right by your number."
A New Albany woman who did not want to provide her name said she had at first gone to that branch, found out they were closed and headed to Clarksville. But despite the extra trip, she was happy that the entire visit from start to finish was about 30 minutes.
"It is very busy but I will tell you that it is moving quickly," she said. Another couple said they waited around an hour and weren't able to be helped.
Clark County resident Bill Gambill also waited just over an hour to get a vehicle title transfer done, and said he was concerned it would take longer.
"It doesn't take them long once they get you in," he said. "It's not really that bad. All of them are really good, they're fast. Everything went great. Usually about an hour is what it used to take anyway.
The Clarksville branch also has a 24-hour kiosk available.
According to the Indiana BMV website, appointments may be made, and all open branches are also accepting walk-in customers. Those wishing to take a driving skills exam must make an appointment.
The state bureau also encourages anyone who can to handle business online rather than in person. For available online services, branch hours and locations to schedule an appointment or for more information, go to https://www.in.gov/bmv/.
