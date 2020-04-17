NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 testing Saturday for Indiana residents showing symptoms of the disease.
The drive-thru testing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sam Peden Community Park, 3037 Grant Line Road in New Albany, according to the health department's website. Those seeking a test must be showing symptoms — cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat or diarrhea — and present a valid Indiana ID and insurance card, if they have one.
This will be drive-thru only; no bicycles or walk-ups will be served.
As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, there had been 130 confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus among Floyd County residents, and 151 cases found among Clark County residents. There have been 10 deaths reported in residents of Clark County and six in Floyd. There have been a total of 10,154 cases confirmed statewide with 519 deaths.
For more information and to stay updated for Clark and Floyd counties:
• Floyd County Health Department at www.floydcounty.in.gov/index.php/floyd-county-government/floyd-county-indiana-health-department
• Clark County Health Department at www.clarkhealth.net
