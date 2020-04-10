SOUTHERN INDIANA — Typically, the pews would be packed this weekend for Easter services at Northside Christian Church in New Albany.
“We would normally have 13,000-plus people at this year’s Easter services,” Northside Christian Executive Pastor Sam Thomas said.
Not this year, though.
This Easter weekend will be unlike any other, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Churches, and other places of worship, will be empty on this, the holiest of weekends. However, even in these uncertain, and unprecedented, times, services will still go on. In what has become the new normal, many area churches will be streaming their services online for at-home viewing.
“We’ve tried really hard in making our online services very similar to what our people would experience had they been in the physical building, so Easter will be pretty much the same — music focusing on the resurrection and power of Jesus, a message that will show the relevance of an empty tomb,” said Dave Hastings, the lead pastor at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. “During the premier viewing of the service our people can make posts and chat with one another, and that has been a helpful and fun change from a conventional service approach.”
Some churches have camera crews to aid in the broadcast of their services but for others, like Rev. Joe Feltz of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Albany, it’s a one-person production.
“It’s all being done on my phone,” Feltz said. “I’ve kept it just as simple as possible.”
Feltz sets his cell phone up on a tripod, then uses the Facebook app on his phone to live-stream services.
“I’ve done two of the weekend masses so far, and some of our weekday masses,” he said. “We’re getting pretty good at it, I guess. But I don’t want to get too good at it. I would much rather see people in the pews.”
The response, he said, has been positive and, in some cases, staggering.
“This past week’s mass, on Palm Sunday, we had over 800 views, and that was just after checking it within an hour after I was done,” Feltz said. “That would be more than we would typically get in all three of our masses. … It’s kind of interesting all these people who are finding it.
“I’ve gotten so many appreciative messages and emails from parishioners. They’re just so happy — not happy they can’t be there — but happy they get to celebrate mass, albeit remotely.”
And many churches are encouraging home viewers to celebrate mass as they normally would, even down to taking part in the sacraments.
“During this stay-at-home time, when we have watched worship services online, we have encouraged people to prepare the emblems of communion — cracker and juice — and partake of those during the designated time of the service,” Hastings said.
“We have encouraged everyone to take communion with us by having them grab some bread and juice and then taking them during our communion moment,” Thomas said. “We have seen everything from crackers and Kool-aid to tortilla chips and elderberry in medicine cups. The biggest thing is that we are seeing our congregation still value and embrace this time of remembering the sacrifice that Jesus made for them.”
Still, church leaders know that some parishioners are unable to view the streaming services due to a variety of reasons.
“We have been diligent in identifying folks who may be a little challenged with technology and provided personal coaching on how to make that online connection,” Hastings said.
Northside, meanwhile, has gone a little more old-school.
“We have launched a campaign in the last week to physically call every single household in our database and ask them three questions — 1. How are you doing? 2. How can we serve you? 3. How can we pray with you?,” Thomas said. “This is allowing us to help people who aren’t as savvy to get/stay connected, and giving people the personal touch that makes people say, ‘Northside feels like home.’ So many of the things that the U.S. Church, including us, are doing right now requires that people come to you where Northside is about meeting people where they are. This allows us to do just that.”
Indeed if there has been a silver lining to all of this, church leaders say, it’s been that they have been forced to adapt to the ever-changing technology.
“This change has made us really have to advance much more digitally than we had planned to do at this point, which isn’t a bad thing,” Thomas said. “Everything is online and the church needs to make sure we are keeping up with culture in that way. We always say that the Church is not a building but a body, and that has become much more real and true over the past month.
“This has opened up the opportunity for us to have a traditional Good Friday service that we have never been able to have before.”
So Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday services will go on, even though, some traditions are not.
Feltz, for example, said he’d normally go up to visit his parents in Indianapolis on Easter. However, he won’t Sunday.
“Beyond celebrating the Easter vigil and Sunday mass, it’ll probably be a very quiet celebration,” he said. “But hopefully, at some point down the road, we’ll be able to celebrate together.”
